Viswanathan Anand beats Magnus Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess, finishes fourth | Chess News – Times of India

STAVENGER (Norway): Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen in spherical seven of the blitz occasion of the Norway Chess on technique to a fourth-place end.The former world champion, nevertheless, suffered defeats to Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) within the fourth and ninth spherical respectively to complete with 5 factors within the 10-player blitz occasion early on Tuesday.The Indian GM began with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) within the blitz earlier than drawing with So in spherical two. He posted a victory over veteran Veselin Topalov within the third spherical earlier than sharing the purpose with Teimur Radjabov.After a loss to Giri and a draw with Hao Wang (China), Anand scored over Carlsen. However, the draw in opposition to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov adopted by the loss to Vachier-Lagrave put paid to his possibilities of a excessive end after having began with 2.5 factors from the primary three rounds.

Anand’s win over Carlsen comes shut on the heels of compatriot and teenage sensation R Praggnandhaa defeating the Norwegian world champion in a web based blitz match just lately.

American Wesley So completed on prime of the Blitz standings with 6.5 factors, one away from Carlsen whereas Giri took the third spot. He thus earned the correct to select his beginning quantity for the classical occasion.

The 10 gamers will play a classical occasion starting in a while Tuesday.

Anand begins his marketing campaign within the Classical occasion with a recreation in opposition to Vachier-Lagrave.