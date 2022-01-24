Vodafone Idea Shares Fall Over 5% After Q3 Loss Widens

Vodafone Idea’s shares fell by over 5 per cent throughout early commerce on Monday

New Delhi:

Financially harassed telecom firm Vodafone Idea’s shares fell by over 5 per cent in early commerce on Monday after the corporate reported widening of its consolidated losses to Rs 7,230 crore for the December quarter interval of the present fiscal.

Its inventory tanked 5.46 per cent to Rs 11.25 on the Bombay inventory trade (BSE).

At the National inventory trade (NSE), it tumbled 5.06 per cent to Rs 11.25.

Vodafone Idea had introduced its third quarter outcomes on Friday, January 21, after market hours.

The firm had posted a lack of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the identical interval a yr in the past.

Consolidated income from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore, from Rs 10,894.1 crore within the year-ago interval.

Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore, from 26.98 crore in the identical quarter a yr in the past, due to tariff hikes by the corporate.