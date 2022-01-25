WA records 14 new community cases of COVID-19 as 90 per cent double-dose milestone reached

Mr McGowan stated whereas COVID-19 testing was up in latest days, with 9831 individuals being swabbed on Monday, up from round 5000 on Sunday, extra individuals wanted to come back ahead for testing.

“The quicker we find any potential cases in the community, the slower the spread of the Omicron variant will be,” he stated.

He defended the state’s resolution to delay the border reopening indefinitely, saying he didn’t wish to introduce probably hundreds of COVID-19 circumstances into WA whereas circumstances have been peaking within the japanese states.

“We’re just trying to do our best in difficult circumstances,” he stated.

“All of the advice says if you get to higher levels of third doses, you reduce the transmissibility of the virus and you increase the protection of the people who get third doses from the Omicron strain.”