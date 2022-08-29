Warner Bros. Discovery shops ‘Batman Caped Crusader’ to rivals: report

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly purchasing “Batman: The Caped Crusader” after it shelved a slew of animated projects amid steep cost-cutting on the firm.

Media giants like Netflix, Apple and Hulu want to scoop up the Bruce Timm and JJ Abram-directed flick, which attracts inspiration from DC Comic’s Batman franchise, in response to The Hollywood Reporter. Entertainment website The Direct floated Disney as a attainable bidder, too.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Apple, Netflix and Hulu didn’t return requests for remark.

“Batman: The Caped Crusader” from JJ Abrams is being shopped to rival media shops. HBO Max/Cartoon Network

Warner Bros. Discovery lately yanked six animated initiatives that have been earmarked for its streaming service HBO Max, together with “Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story,” an animated “Family Matters” spinoff; two “Looney Tunes” options, and the high-profile “Caped Crusader.”

Originally, the “Caped Crusader” was slated to air on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max and Cartoon Network, however that was earlier than Discovery and WarnerMedia merged this yr and CEO David Zaslav promised to chop $3 billion by 2024.

As a part of its plan to shore up prices, the corporate will unload initiatives to rivals, a technique that has been a part of its playbook for a while. In the previous, Warner Bros. bought many exhibits it made, together with “Friends” and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which aired on NBC. It additionally made “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” for CBS, and “The O.C.” for Fox.

Zaslav has been making information in latest weeks for his swift price slashing. The CEO, who is thought for his working chops, axed over 36 initiatives. While it isn’t clear what number of initiatives might be shopped round, the exec drew criticism over his decision to cut “Batgirl,” the DC Comics-inspired film starring Leslie Grace.

In the previous, Warner Bros. has produced, bought or licensed exhibits for rival media firms so as to generate income. SOPA Images/LightRocket through Gett

Discovery and WarnerMedia merged this yr and CEO David Zaslav promised to chop $3 billion by 2024. Getty Images

The $90 million movie, which was set to hit theaters and HBO Max, was canceled, meaning it will never be seen. Recently, Zaslav said he didn’t “believe in the film” and that it was not anticipated to do nicely within the field workplace. The determination to tug it was made so the corporate could take a tax write-off, in response to studies.