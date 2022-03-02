WA’s 500k tourism giveaway

Thousands of tourism vouchers for Western Australia will go up for grabs tomorrow. Here’s how you can get one.

More than half 1,000,000 {dollars} in journey vouchers shall be given away as Western Australia celebrates the autumn of its border on Thursday.

Vouches ranging in worth from $150 to $2,200 shall be handed out at Perth Airport from midnight as a part of the state authorities’s “Gifts from Western Australia” marketing campaign.

It’s hoped the voucher bonanza will entice vacationers to splash their money at native companies and enhance the state’s struggling journey sector.

In complete, 3,400 two-person vouchers shall be on supply and embody tourism experiences from about 20 totally different operators, skydiving at Rottnest Island, swimming with dolphins or touring Penguin Island, sundown stargazing at The Pinnacles, and a three-day tour of Margaret River.

But vacationers aren’t simply the one arrivals who will obtain a heat welcome.

ExaminePerth has been allotted 1,000 vouchers at hand out to worldwide college students.

For these flying to on the primary flights to Perth on Qantas through Sydney or Melbourne can even obtain a toy quokka.

Quarantine free journey for all vaccinated interstate and abroad vacationers will recommence for WA from midnight Thursday.

Interstate and abroad travellers should full a G2G move earlier than entry and take a speedy antigen check inside 12 hours of arrival.

Vaccinated Australians should even have acquired three doses of the Covid jab.

Premier Mark McGowan mentioned his authorities needed to advertise all of the experiences on supply in WA.

“When interstate and international travel returns in full on March 3, we want to encourage visitors to experience all we can offer, while ensuring local tourism operators enjoy the benefits,” he mentioned.

“As we enter this next phase, we will continue to provide the necessary support to local businesses and promote Western Australia as an ideal place to visit, invest and live.”

Tourism Minister Roger Cook mentioned the vouchers would “promote various tourism operators in Perth and the surrounding regions to thousands of incoming visitors”.

The state’s exhausting border was beforehand slated to fall on February 5 however Mr McGowan delayed the reopening after Omicron instances in the remainder of Australia exploded.