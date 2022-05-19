Watch: 90-Year-Old Goes Bowling For The First Time With Granddaughter

A 90-year-old man on a wheelchair went bowling for the primary time.

There is a saying that it is by no means too late to do stuff you love, you may make your childhood desires come true even when you find yourself outdated.

A video going viral on social media exhibits precisely that. In the video, a 90-year-old man on a wheelchair went bowling for the primary time together with his granddaughter who’s a bodily therapist.

The video was shared by ‘ptwithdrea’ on Instagram on final Saturday.

“We were able to take my abuelito bowling for the first time at 90 years old! He had a spinal cord injury in his 20’s and did not have much guidance or therapy to help him through his recovery. He persisted and created a functional life for himself,” she stated in her submit.

“It is crazy to think that I am now a Physical Therapist treating patients with Spinal Cord Injuries. Growing up seeing my abuelito persist through his disability made a huge impact,” the post further said.

The video has received over 7,000 views and over 491 likes so far.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all week,” a user wrote. “Grandpas got the spin and n point,” a second user commented.

“You and your grandpa are so pure,” another one wrote.

Videos of old people trying out new things are very popular on the internet. Last month, one such video on social media showed an old man talking to virtual assistant Alexa for the first time in his life.

Initially, he was hesitant to ask questions at first but once he got comfortable, the old man asked the cloud-bases AI voice technology about sausage and pepperoni pizzas, and if they are good for health.



