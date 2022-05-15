Watch: This Toyota Prius gets struck by lightning

A video of a Toyota Prius getting struck by lightning has come up on the web. Posted by a YouTube channel More Pi whose crew chases tornadoes and excessive climate situations, the video has garnered greater than 4,70,000 views.

In the video, one can an individual recording a robust windstorm and punctiliously manoeuvring by the storm web site when there’s a flash of blue mild adopted by a loud crack sound. The Toyota Prius instantly shuts down. Viewers can discover the lightning first strikes the antenna of the automobile first creating an enormous flame. After the lightning strikes the automobile, one of many cameras on the Toyota Prius stops recording the video although one can nonetheless hear the audio. The digicam on the rear of the automobile has some glitches for some time however retains recording whereas one towards the person continues to work with none challenge.

In the video’s description field, the channel members knowledgeable that the vendor needed to exchange the engine management module to test the problem. The vendor additionally discovered three extra ECUs that want alternative. The proprietor of the Toyota Prius added he’ll attempt to repair these management items himself with the intention to avoid wasting cash.

The video obtained large traction as many shared their very own experiences with tornadoes and lightning whereas driving their automobiles. One commenter mentioned he used to chase for 20 years and had an expertise of two shut strikes amongst which one left him deaf for nearly two days. Many additionally shared their needs for the proprietor. One mentioned he was glad that the proprietor was okay and the way fascinated he was with the video.

