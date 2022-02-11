Weekend Snacking: These Cheese Corn Bombs Are Ideal To Wind Up Your Week (Watch Recipe Video)

Munching on fried snack with a refreshing beverage is the proper method to spend the night on a weekend, Whether you might be watching a film in your cosy mattress or have pals over for a cocktail party, fried snacks are a should. And if they’re tacky too, we’re sorted. Cheese makes each dish higher; we’re positive you will agree with us. So, if you’re bored of the standard potato photographs and French fries, right here we have now a recipe of cheese corn bombs which can be really the ‘bomb’.

This recipe of cheese corn bombs guarantees an explosion of cheese in each chew. Plus the flavors of corns and potato, coupled with the crunch of bell peppers, make this appetizer essential throughout the weekend, after toiling the entire week. Food vlogger Ananya Banerjee shared the recipe video on her YouTube channel and we’re glad she did it simply in time.

(Also Read:

Here’s the step-by-step recipe of cheese corn bombs snack:

Step 1 – In a bowl, mix, boiled and grated potatoes, boiled corns, chopped bell peppers.

Step 2 – Also add salt, black pepper powder, inexperienced chillies, garlic paste, oregano seasoning and a little bit of corn flour. Mix effectively.

Step 3 – Add in numerous cheese and blend effectively. Make small balls out of the combination.

Step 4 – Dip all of the balls in maida slurry and roll them on a mattress of bread crumbs.

Step 5 – Refrigerate these balls for 15-20 minutes.

Step 6 – Meanwhile make achaari mayonnaise. You simply have to mix some mayonnaise with any achaari masala.

Step 7 – Now deep fry cheese corn balls and serve with the spicy mayonnaise.

You may also watch the recipe video of cheese corn bombs right here:

(Also Read: Watch: This Crispy Corn Kebab Is Our Favorite Snack Recipe Now,