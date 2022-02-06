‘We’re All In This Together’: Thousands Gather To March For Amir Locke

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Thousands gathered on the Hennepin County Government Center Saturday for a march to honor the life of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman throughout a no-knock warrant Wednesday.

Many becoming a member of within the protest known as for instant modifications in metropolis management, together with the elimination of Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman – noting Frey was unclear concerning the metropolis’s complete ban on no-knock search warrants.

“We need more accountability with our police,” Butchy Austin mentioned. “We need to end police brutality. No knock warrants. Stop the lying. Like what is this? Why can’t a public official tell the truth?”

Austin, like many, says he feels Frey had misled voters throughout his re-election marketing campaign that town had banned the follow of no-knock warrants totally.

“We can’t tolerate deception,” he mentioned. “We can’t tolerate dishonesty and a lack of integrity. We can’t tolerate police brutality the way it’s been going. Enough is enough.”

While Locke’s household spoke to the group, households within the crowd say they have been there to indicate solidarity.

“The residents of Minneapolis of all backgrounds, ages are here today to say we need this change,” mentioned Ethan Fawley, who introduced his youngster to the march. “To speak up as a family is really important. This is about creating a better life for everybody’s family.”