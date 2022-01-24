West Indies bowl first, Reece Topley in for England

Liam Livingstone stays unavailable for England, who had been once more requested to set a goal

Toss West Indies selected to bowl vs England

West Indies sought to repeat the trick within the second T20I in Barbados, inserting England on the toss as soon as once more 24 hours after their new-ball bowlers had exploited situations completely to arrange a thumping nine-wicket win.

Kieron Pollard caught with an unchanged workforce, and urged them to again up the emphatic efficiency that put them 1-0 up within the five-match collection. “That has been one of our biggest challenges over the years, trying to replicate and do the same things over and over,” he stated. “Sometimes success is boring. You have to do the same things over and over to try to be consistent.”

The second sport in successive days at Kensington Oval was being performed on a recent pitch, with England once more tasked with early reconnaissance with the bat. There had been some showers in Barbados earlier within the day however no interruptions had been anticipated.

“The challenge is going to be adapting to conditions, which we didn’t do well yesterday,” England captain, Eoin Morgan, stated.

England made one change to their XI, bringing in Reece Topley for his first T20I look for the reason that 2016 World Cup, rather than fellow left-armer Tymal Mills. Allrounder Liam Livingstone remained unavailable having been unwell within the build-up to the collection.

West Indies: 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Tom Banton, 3 James Vince, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Eoin Morgan, 6 Sam Billings (wk), 7 Liam Dawson, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Reece Topley