West Indies vs England 2nd T20I 2022 WI vs ENG Live Score Updates | Cricket News

Leading 1-0 within the ongoing five-game sequence, West Indies host England within the second T20I on the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The residence aspect had been in prime kind within the first T20I, profitable by 9 wickets. The guests had been bowled out for 103 in 19.4 overs, setting a goal of 104 runs. Jason Holder was in improbable kind, taking 4 wickets and conceding solely seven runs. Chasing a goal of 104 runs, West Indies reached 104 for one in 17.1 overs with Brandon King smashing an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran additionally performed an unbeaten knock of 27 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid bagged a dismissal for England. The guests might be hoping to degree the sequence within the 2nd T20I. Meanwhile, West Indies might be aiming to extend their lead within the five-match sequence. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I, Live Updates And Live Score From Kensington Oval