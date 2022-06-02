What Happens To Johnny Depp’s Career After Defamation Verdict

After the decision, Johnny Depp mentioned the jury “gave me my life back”. (File)

Los Angeles:

After a US jury largely sided with Johnny Depp in his libel battle in opposition to Amber Heard, may the decision assist the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star to resurrect his flagging profession?

A jubilant Depp on Wednesday mentioned the jury “gave me my life back” as he was awarded greater than $10 million in damages for defamation, in distinction to only $2 million for his ex-wife, who had counter-sued.

Central to the high-profile trial had been testimonies from Hollywood brokers, accountants and legal professionals, who had been requested to evaluate whether or not the previous couple had derailed each other’s careers.

Jurors heard from Depp’s aspect that he had misplaced a $22.5 million payday for a sixth “Pirates” movie on account of Heard’s claims of abuse.

But Heard’s authorized crew launched witnesses who mentioned her ex-husband’s star was already dropping its luster on account of “unprofessional behavior” which included consuming and drug use.

“The damage that’s done is done, and from this it might start a process back to some sort of normalcy,” mentioned a Hollywood producer who has labored with Depp prior to now, however requested to not be recognized.

“But I don’t think he’s going to get big, big, big studio jobs where there’s so much on the line.

“If he is throwing bottles and taking medication, and he is late, they don’t seem to be gonna put up with the tardiness that prices a boatload of cash for any person who is not a shining star any longer.”

Major Hollywood studios may find it difficult to get insurance for mega-budget productions featuring Depp, the producer added.

“It’s too dangerous to place a man like that into billion-dollar franchises now,” they said.

Similarly, while jurors and social media opinion may have swayed in Depp’s direction during the trial, that is no guarantor that his box office appeal will return, particularly among women.

“The issues he mentioned are vile,” said the producer, pointing to text messages introduced during the trial, which featured Depp calling Heard an “fool cow” and talking about her “rotting corpse.”

‘Bad boy’

Of course, while not directly comparable, Hollywood titans from Marlon Brando to Mel Gibson have enjoyed massive box office success after seismic controversies.

“I feel there are studios that shall be prepared to work with him at this level,” said Karen North, a University of Southern California professor specializing in reputation management.

Despite a string of recent flops, “he is nearly all the time been excellent for the field workplace,” she said, noting that Depp is “as a lot within the public eye now as he ever has been due to the trial.”

While a comeback from lurid accounts of alcohol- and drug-fueled binges could be problematic for someone with a more clean-cut image, Depp “has by no means mentioned that he was a mild-mannered do-gooder.”

“When any person is a little bit of a nasty boy… once they’re accused of doing one thing that includes being unstable, individuals say, ‘Well, I’m not stunned — it does not change who I feel that particular person is.'”

“I feel Johnny Depp is gonna come again personally, it is smart,” said North.

“That’s assuming that he desires to, proper? He has plenty of selections.”

Depp spent the days before the verdict playing rock concerts in England with guitarist Jeff Beck, potentially demonstrating his interest are broader than a silver-screen comeback.

‘French films’

And if he were to return to the big screen, it would not necessarily need to be in glitzy Hollywood.

“He may grow to be an indie darling, the place the shoots are six to eight weeks, the fee is $250,000, and he will get 25 % of the possession of the film, or one thing like that,” said the producer who worked with Depp.

“And he may get nominated for some cool little function the place the stakes aren’t so excessive, and the funds’s a pair million bucks, and he blows individuals away with some loopy efficiency.”

And failing that?

“He’ll work in Europe. I imply, they do not care about this type of factor,” said the producer.

“He’ll make French movies. He’ll make German movies.”

