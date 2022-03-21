‘What I saw, I hope no one will ever see’ says Greek diplomat returning from Mariupol

The final EU diplomat to evacuate Mariupol, Ukraine, was the consul common of Greece in Mariupol. He stated that the town would quickly be part of the ranks of these locations which were destroyed by wars up to now.

Manolis Androulakis assisted many Greek nationals and ethnic Greeks in evacuating the town that was destroyed by Russia’s invasion. After a four-day journey by Ukraine, he left Mariupol Tuesday. He crossed into Romania through Moldavia with 10 different Greek nationals.

Androulakis said, “What I saw was what I hope no one will ever hear,” as he arrived at Athens International Airport on Sunday and was reunited to his household.

Androulakis said that Mariupol could be added to an inventory of cities fully destroyed by battle.

Advertisement

According to the Greek Foreign Ministry Androulakis was the final EU diplomat who left Mariupol. Many residents have been beneath heavy bombardment for over two weeks whereas Russian forces try and take management.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said Saturday that Russia’s assault on Mariupol was “a terror which will be remembered for many centuries to come”.

Since Russia attacked Mariupol, at the very least 10 ethnic Greeks had been killed and lots of others have been injured. According to the Greek Foreign Ministry, greater than 150 Greeks, together with vessel crews, have been evacuated from this area.

Advertisement

Mariupol was a metropolis that had greater than 400,000 inhabitants earlier than the battle. It has at all times been house to numerous ethnic Greeks, who’ve been concerned in transport and commerce within the area because the Byzantine interval.

Share this text: