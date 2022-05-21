What Is The Best Sunscreen For Me? Environmental Working Group Releases Annual Guide

(CBS DETROIT) — There are loads of choices accessible when selecting sunscreen. But which one is the most effective for you?

The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit primarily based in Washington, D.C., launched its sixteenth annual sunscreen information this month, testing out greater than 1,850 merchandise.

EWG says solely 25% of the merchandise examined met the protection and safety requirements.

“Some ingredients commonly found in sunscreens have been linked to both human and environmental concerns,” Carla Burns, EGW senior director for beauty science, stated in an announcement. “We slather these ingredients on our skin, but many of these chemicals haven’t been adequately tested. EWG has been advocating for the Food and Drug Administration to review these ingredients for 16 years.”

Click here for more on EWG’s annual guide, including for children.

