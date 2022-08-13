Wheat export ships leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports — and more updates

1. First wheat export below UN deal as two extra ships go away Ukraine

Two extra ships left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday, together with one laden with the primary Ukrainian wheat to be exported below a UN-brokered deal, Turkey’s defence ministry mentioned.

A complete 14 ships have now departed from Ukraine over the previous two weeks, following the take care of Russia to permit a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, after they have been stalled for 5 months as a result of warfare.

The Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port on Friday, the Turkish ministry mentioned, carrying 3,050 tonnes of wheat to Turkey’s northwestern Tekirdag province.

It was the primary cargo of wheat from Ukraine, which, together with Russia, accounted for practically a 3rd of worldwide wheat exports earlier than February 24, when Moscow launched its full invasion of its neighbour.

Ukraine has some 20 million tonnes of grain left over from final 12 months’s crop, whereas this 12 months’s wheat harvest can also be estimated at 20 million tonnes.

The Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura additionally departed from the port of Pivdennyi, certain for Iran with 60,000 tonnes of corn aboard, the ministry mentioned.

Meanwhile, one other ship docked in a Ukrainian Black Sea port on Friday to start loading up with wheat for hungry folks in Ethiopia, within the first meals supply to Africa below the UN-brokered plan.

So far many of the cargoes below the deal have carried grain for animal feed or for gas, heading to Turkey or Western Europe.

The MV Brave Commander, which left Istanbul on Wednesday, arrived late on Friday in Yuzhne, east of Odesa on the Black Sea, to choose up the grain bought by the World Food Programme (WFP).

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric mentioned the ship named Brave Commander will carry its wheat to the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the place will probably be unloaded and despatched on to Ethiopia.

“This is the first delivery of humanitarian food aid under the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri advised a information briefing earlier in Geneva. The WFP hopes there will probably be common humanitarian shipments thereafter.

Announcing the cargo, European Council President Charles Michel mentioned “cooperation of all involved actors is key” to alleviating food shortages and hunger around the world.

Ethiopia, along with neighbouring Somalia and Kenya, is facing the worst drought in four decades in the Horn of Africa.

2. Russian oil flows to Czech Republic ‘to resume on Friday night’

Russian oil flows to the Czech Republic will resume through the Druzhba pipeline after more than a week on Friday evening, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said, as transit fee payments were unblocked.

Supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since August 4, because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

A European bank has agreed to process the payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, removing the cause of the stoppage.

“Tonight (Friday) at 2000 GMT (2200 CET), oil circulation to the Czech Republic will probably be resumed,” a spokesperson for Transpetrol said.

Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela also said that the oil will start flowing again. The Czech Republic covers roughly half of its oil consumption from Russia.

“We have discovered a technique to unblock the transit price fee for oil deliveries and its cargo via the Druzhba will resume quickly,” Sikela said on Twitter.

“The disruption didn’t have an effect on the functioning of Czech refineries or the gas market,” he added.

Flows to Hungary and Slovakia were restarted on Wednesday after Hungary’s refiner MOL and its Slovak unit Slovnaft found a workaround by paying the fee to Ukrtransnafta themselves.

Central European countries are partially dependent on Russian oil and largely dependent on Russian gas, and have secured exemptions from the European Union’s incoming ban on imports of Russian oil until they adjust their shipping routes and refineries so that they can take other oil.

3. Ukraine appeals to UN and Red Cross over POWs

Ukraine’s security agencies issued a joint statement on Friday calling for the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to send representatives to locations where Russia is holding Ukrainian prisoners-of-war (POWs).

The request follows earlier allegations by Kyiv that Moscow’s forces have tortured and executed prisoners, including by staging an explosion in a Ukrainian POW camp in Olenivka. Moscow claims Ukraine shelled the facility, killing over 50 POWs.

Ukraine’s General Staff on Friday reported widespread shelling and air attacks by Russian forces on scores of towns and military bases, especially in the east where Russia is trying to expand territory held on behalf of separatist proxies.

Ukrainian authorities said eleven rockets hit the area around the town of Kramatorsk overnight Thursday into Friday, damaging buildings but causing no civilian casualties.

The authorities also said Kurakhove, north of Donetsk, was also hit by rockets overnight. Two civilians were killed and a few residential houses damaged.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Telegram seven civilians had been killed and 14 wounded in the past 24 hours.

Three civilians, including a boy, were wounded in overnight shelling of Marhanets, a town opposite the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said in the latest in a string of similar reports.

4. Russia’s Black Sea aviation fleet degraded by Crimea blasts, says UK

Blasts this week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea led to the loss of eight Russian combat jets, degrading its navy’s Black Sea aviation fleet, Britain said on Friday.

While the damaged jets are only a fraction of the overall aviation fleet, Britain said Black Sea capability would be affected, since Saky is used as a primary operational base.

The base airfield probably remained operational, but its dispersal area had suffered serious damage, Britain’s defence ministry added in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

The explosions on Tuesday, which Russia has said killed one and injured five, will prompt its military to revise the threat perception in the region, the ministry added.

Kyiv declined to say whether it had been behind the blasts. But the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers cited unidentified officials as saying Ukrainian forces were responsible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told officials to stop talking to reporters about Kyiv’s military tactics against Russia, saying such remarks were “frankly irresponsible”.

The fewer details you divulge about our defence plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defence plans,” Zelenskiy mentioned in a night handle on Thursday.

5. EU ‘to debate visa ban for all Russians’

A visa ban on all Russians to punish Moscow for the warfare in Ukraine will probably be mentioned by the European Union on the finish of August, in response to Czech diplomatic chief Jan Lipavsky, whose nation holds the EU Council presidency.

The measure, demanded by the Ukrainian authorities, divides the EU. The EU sanctions should be adopted unanimously by the 27 Member States.

“A total ban on Russian visas by all EU member states could be another very effective sanction against Russia,” Lipavsky argued. The minister will sound out his counterparts at an off-the-cuff assembly in late August in Prague.

“In this period of Russian aggression, which the Kremlin is stepping up, there can be no question of tourism as usual for Russian citizens,” he argued.

However, the Czech minister should persuade the pinnacle of European diplomacy, Spain’s Josep Borrell, who chairs the overseas and defence ministers’ council. Sanctions proposals are one among his prerogatives.

“We cannot currently ban entry to people with visas from another Schengen country. We are looking for options,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas lately pressured, supporting a normal ban.

Finland can also be arguing for a European choice, because the nation’s laws doesn’t enable for a complete visa ban primarily based on nationality. As an vital transit nation for Russians, it needs to cut back vacationer visas, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto mentioned in early August.

But the Commission is just not hiding its reservations a couple of measure that may penalise all Russian nationals and insists on the necessity to defend dissidents, journalists and households.

“Member States have a wide margin for issuing short-stay visas and they examine applications on a case-by-case basis on their merits,” mentioned a spokeswoman.

“Russians overwhelmingly support the war, cheer missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and murder of Ukrainians. Let Russian tourists enjoy Russia then,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a Twitter post.

The Czech Republic stopped issuing visas to Russians on 25 February, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The EU has adopted six units of sanctions in opposition to Moscow, together with a halt to its coal and oil purchases.

It has additionally put greater than 1,000 Russians, together with President Vladimir Putin and plenty of oligarchs, on its blacklist of banned individuals and restricted short-stay visas for officers linked to the regime since late February.