WHO chief backs Neil Young in row over COVID misinformation on Spotify

The head of the World Health Organization thinks Neil Young has a heart of gold in relation to calling out COVID misinformation.

The legendary musician mentioned “hey hey, my my” music needs to be faraway from Spotify as a result of the streaming large hosts podcasts by Joe Rogan, who has come below fireplace for spreading medical misinformation.

While Spotify sided with Rogan and took down Young’s again catalog, the Canadian musician is not helpless and did get assist from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, who thanked Young in a tweet “for standing up against misinformation and inaccuracies around #COVID19 vaccination.”

The WHO chief added that “we all have a role to play to end this pandemic and infodemic.”

Earlier this week, Young posted a letter on his web site (since eliminated), saying: “I’m doing this as a result of Spotify is spreading pretend details about vaccines — doubtlessly inflicting demise to those that imagine the disinformation being unfold by them.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE [the Joe Rogan Experience podcast], which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,” Young wrote. He added: “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Last week, some 270 medical doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals and professors wrote an open letter to Spotify, expressing concern about medical misinformation on Rogan’s present.

They wrote: “Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.”

Last 12 months, Rogan was criticized by White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci for suggesting that younger, wholesome Americans didn’t should be vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19. Fauci referred to as Rogan’s feedback “incorrect.”

Young’s most well-known backing band is Crazy Horse. Rogan has taken the drug ivermectin, a horse dewormer.