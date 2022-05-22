Wife of Swedish citizen threatened with Iran execution appeals to EU

The spouse of Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali accused of espionage and threatened with execution in Iran, on Saturday known as on the European Union to safe her husband’s launch.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I hope that the EU can really act decisively in order to bring Ahmadreza home,” Vida Mehrannia mentioned in response to excerpts of an interview on Germany’s ZDF channel.

The EU should “not allow an innocent man to be killed in such an inhuman way,” she added.

Djalali was sentenced to loss of life in 2017 on the espionage expenses, allegations denied by Sweden and his supporters.

Iranian media had mentioned he may very well be hanged on Saturday, a sentence that Iranian officers have mentioned they wish to perform.

According to his spouse, the execution didn’t happen.

She mentioned Iran’s justice minister was contemplating a postponement of the sentence.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday known as for Tehran to droop the execution, and requested the revocation of his sentence.

Djalali, who was primarily based in Stockholm the place he labored for the Karolinska Medical Institute, was arrested throughout a go to to Iran in 2016.

In February 2018, whereas he was nonetheless in custody, Sweden granted the tutorial Swedish citizenship.

Read extra:

Swedish citizen risking Iran execution is ‘hostage’: Amnesty

Iran could delay execution of Iranian-Swedish academic

UN Human Rights office concerned over pending Swedish-Iranian’s execution