Wild Beat Rangers 3-2 To Spoil Henrik Lundqvist Jersey Retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking objective early within the third interval and the Minnesota WIld beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday evening following the jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist.

Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello— a former Ranger — every had a objective and an help to increase their level streaks to 10 video games, and Cam Talbot — a backup to Lundqvist for 2 seasons — stopped 25 photographs for the Wild. Minnesota received for the seventh time in eight video games (7-0-1).

READ MORE: Minneapolis Mayor Reprimanded Police Chief Over Press Conference On Ballot Initiative

Chris Kreider acquired his NHL-leading thirty first objective and Barclay Goodrow additionally scored for New York, which led 2-0 after one interval. Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves. The Rangers have misplaced two straight after successful 9 of 12.

On the go-ahead objective, Gaudreau’s shot eluded Shesterkin on the 1:49 mark of the third for his third objective of the season.

“I just tried to get the shot on goal as quickly as possible and it went in,” Gaudreau stated.

The Rangers had a attainable tying objective with 1.9 seconds left waved off due to goaltender interference.

“It’s a tough call, a 50-50 call,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant stated. ”It would have liked if it went our means and it didn’t. So we transfer on.”

The Rangers, who entered the competition with a five-game successful residence streak, initially rose to the event following the stirring pregame ceremony for Lundqvist, their franchise goalie who had his No. 30 raised to the Garden rafters earlier than a raucous sellout crowd of 18,006.

Goodrow opened the scoring for the Rangers at 8:47 of the primary interval together with his tenth objective of the season. Jacob Trouba and Ryan Strome assisted.

Kreider made it 2-0 with 2:52 remaining within the opening interval after Talbot fumbled the puck within the crease and Kreider nudged it previous him. Trouba and Mika Zibanejad assisted. Zibanejad has factors in 10 of his final 11 contests.

The Rangers outshot the Wild 12-5 within the first. The Wild then dominated the second, outshooting the Rangers 19-7 and scoring twice to tie the sport.

Fiala narrowed the deficit at 12:18 of the center interval, scoring his twelfth objective of the season earlier than Zuccarello knotted the competition 89 seconds later with a power-play objective.

The tying objective was the thirteenth of the season for Zuccarello, a fan favourite throughout his 9 seasons in New York. Assists went to Kirill Kaprisov and Matt Boldy.

“We were great in the first period. They were great in the second,″ Gallant said. ”They acquired the additional objective. It was irritating to look at the second and third durations the way in which we performed the primary”

The 34-year-old Zuccarello has 5 targets and 13 assists throughout his factors streak whereas Fiala has eight targets and 5 assists.

READ MORE: ‘We’re Really Worried’: Rent Assistance Orgs Face Influx Of Calls As State Program Abruptly Stops Applications

“It was a great ceremony and to get the win, it was a great day for us,” Zuccarello stated referring to the Lundqvist jersey retirement. “I have a special relationship with the fans. They were great to me when I was there They still are. I am in a great place now, Minnesota. I like everything about it. I have the best of both worlds.”

Wild coach Dean Evason stated Zuccarello has been a difference-maker for his workforce in delicate methods.

“He says the right things. He’s vocal in the right areas,” Evason stated. ”What he’s doing together with his work ethic is vital for us.”

The groups had been assembly for first time since Feb. 13, 2020, a 4-3 Rangers shootout win at Minnesota. The Wild’s earlier go to to New York was Nov. 25, 2019, a 3-2 win at MSG.

The Rangers, who had been coming off a 5-3 loss at Columbus on Thursday, nonetheless have factors in 15 of 19 residence video games this season. They will host Seattle and Florida earlier than the All-Star break.

JERSEY RETIREMENT

Lundqvist turned the eleventh Ranger to have his jersey quantity retired. He performed for the Blueshirts for 15 seasons (2005-06 – 2019-20), showing in 887 video games and accumulating 459 wins with 64 shutouts. He has greater than 50 workforce information, together with wins, appearances by a goaltender and shutouts. Lundqvist joined Rod Gilbert (7), Ed Giacomin (1), Mike Richter (35), Mark Messier (11), Brian Leetch (2), Adam Graves (9), Andy Bathgate (9), Harry Howell (3), Jean Ratelle (19), and Vic Hadfield (11) as Rangers whose jersey numbers have been retired by the group.

ZUCCARELLO RETURNS

Zuccarello returned for the second time since his commerce from the Rangers to Dallas in February 2019. Zuccarello was serenaded with choruses of “Zuuucc” each time he was proven on the large display above the ice. An in depth good friend of Lundqvist, Zuccarello acquired loud applause as he took half within the pregame face-off with Zibanejad as Lundqvist, his spouse and two daughters had been at heart ice for the drop.

NOTES: The groups meet once more March 8 in Minnesota. … The Rangers had been with out D Adam Fox for the primary time this season. Fox, who leads the Rangers with 40 assists, was positioned on injured reserve with an higher physique damage after he was damage Thursday evening towards Columbus. … The Rangers scratched D Nils Lundkvist, F Filip Cytil and F Tim Gettinger. … The Wild scratched F Nico Sturm and F Nick Bjugstad.

Up NEXT

Rangers: Host Seattle on Sunday.

Wild: Visit the New York Islanders on Sunday evening.

MORE NEWS: Southern Minnesota Man Gets Life In Prison For Child Pornography, Sexually Exploiting Teenage Girl

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)