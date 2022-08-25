Woman arrested over alleged murder of man shot in the head
A lady has been arrested by Queensland police over hyperlinks to the alleged homicide of a 25-year-old man west of Brisbane in March.
Detectives from the Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch arrested a 36-year-old girl in relation to the alleged homicide of Thor Morgan, who was discovered lifeless at Harlaxton close to Toowoomba in March.
Police alleged the lady was immediately concerned within the alleged taking pictures of 25-year-old Morgan.
On March 15, Morgan was driving a car on Ruthven Street when a gun was fired from a stolen dual-cab.
Morgan was later discovered at a Coonan Street tackle with a gunshot wound to his head.
He died on account of his accidents on the Princess Alexandra Hospital on May 16.
This month a 24-year-old man was charged with one rely every of homicide, arson of a motorcar, illegal use of a motorcar and illegal possession of weapons.
The 36-year-old girl arrested by police has been charged with one rely every of homicide, illegal possession of weapons and illegal use of a motorcar.