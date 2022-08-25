Woman arrested over alleged murder of man shot in the head

A lady has been arrested by Queensland police over hyperlinks to the alleged homicide of a 25-year-old man west of Brisbane in March.

Detectives from the Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch arrested a 36-year-old girl in relation to the alleged homicide of Thor Morgan, who was discovered lifeless at Harlaxton close to Toowoomba in March.

Thor Morgan died two months after he was shot within the head.

Police alleged the lady was immediately concerned within the alleged taking pictures of 25-year-old Morgan.

On March 15, Morgan was driving a car on Ruthven Street when a gun was fired from a stolen dual-cab.