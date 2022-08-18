Woman dressed in bridal attire rides Bullet in viral video. Seen it yet?

Wedding movies, be it the bride and groom making an entry on a cycle rickshaw or using horses to the venue, signing marriage ceremony contracts to the bride teasing the groom throughout varmala, are all the craze on the Internet. And a current video of a girl wearing bridal apparel using a Royal Enfield Bullet is gaining traction on-line. The video has left folks surprised and should elevate your eyebrows as nicely.

The video was shared on Instagram by Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, who enjoys greater than 5.8 lakh followers on the platform. The video captioned “Jaatni” exhibits her wearing bridal apparel using the Royal Enfield Bullet. The caption additionally has a number of hashtags, together with #reelsinstagram and #reelitfeelit. The Haryanvi track Gun by Raj Mawar is added to the video.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video, since being shared on August 6, has obtained greater than 1,000,000 views and has accrued practically 83,000 likes. Many took to the feedback part to precise their ideas.

“She is lit,” posted an Instagram person. “So nice,” wrote one other. “Swag,” commented a 3rd with a coronary heart emoticon. “Beautiful,” expressed a fourth with a number of emoticons.

However, this isn’t the one video of her using the Bullet. Another video with the caption “Happy Independence Day” exhibits her using the Bullet displaying Indian National Flag.

Watch the video under: