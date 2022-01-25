Woman killed, three injured, in shooting at Heidelberg University in Germany
At 12:51 p.m. the alleged perpetrator was discovered lifeless by police. He had two rifles with him.
Siegfied Kollmar, the chief of police of Mannheim, a close-by metropolis, mentioned that 4 ladies had been wounded within the taking pictures. A 23-year-old feminine German pupil who was shot within the head died within the hospital hours later, and three different younger German ladies sustained accidents within the assault, authorities mentioned.
The shooter lived in Mannheim, and had introduced his plan in a WhatsApp message immediately earlier than the assault, Kollmar mentioned.
In the message, the gunman mentioned that “people should be punished” and that he needed be buried at sea moderately than in a cemetery, in accordance with police.
The chief prosecutor for Heidelberg, Andreas Herrgen, mentioned that the gunman was unknown to authorities previous to the taking pictures. He didn’t have a firearms license and appeared to have bought the rifles outdoors of Germany.
Investigators haven’t launched any details about a attainable motive.
Police in Mannheim mentioned 400 cops have been on the scene following the incident.