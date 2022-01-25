Woman killed, three injured, in shooting at Heidelberg University in Germany

The lone gunman, who was a pupil on the college, entered an auditorium full of 30 individuals at round 12:24 p.m. native time (5:24 p.m. ET) in accordance with CNN’s German affiliate n-tv . After firing a number of photographs, he fled the auditorium after which turned a gun on himself, police mentioned.

At 12:51 p.m. the alleged perpetrator was discovered lifeless by police. He had two rifles with him.

Siegfied Kollmar, the chief of police of Mannheim, a close-by metropolis, mentioned that 4 ladies had been wounded within the taking pictures. A 23-year-old feminine German pupil who was shot within the head died within the hospital hours later, and three different younger German ladies sustained accidents within the assault, authorities mentioned.

The shooter lived in Mannheim, and had introduced his plan in a WhatsApp message immediately earlier than the assault, Kollmar mentioned.