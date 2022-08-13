Woman’s body found on side of Queensland road

Against the law scene has been declared after a lady’s physique was discovered on the facet of a Queensland highway.

The girl was discovered lifeless on the facet of 4AK Road at Oakey.

Police stated the 47-year-old girl was discovered lifeless on the facet of 4AK Road at Oakey, about two hours west of Brisbane, simply earlier than 8am on Saturday morning.

“Early information indicates the woman may have been struck by a vehicle between 8am and midnight,” a police assertion learn.

Police had been persevering with to analyze the incident and requested for anybody with dashcam footage from the realm to come back ahead.