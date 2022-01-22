Women show some ‘Punjabi beats in Korea’ while grooving to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee

Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, since its launch, has was a favorite for a lot of. In reality, there are tons of movies showcasing individuals grooving to this hit quantity. There is now a contemporary addition to that checklist and it exhibits a couple of Korean girls dancing to the music.

Instagram person Dasom Her posted the video on her private web page. “The power and excitement of this song is unbeatable. Have a Bijlee Bijlee day!” she wrote whereas sharing the video. She additionally tagged the opposite members who participated within the dance.

The video opens to indicate 4 girls standing in entrance of the digicam. Within moments, they begin showcasing cool strikes to the hit quantity. The video shouldn’t be solely superb to observe however can also immediate you to shake a leg.

Take a take a look at the clip:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 3,700 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit assorted feedback. Many additionally shared coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“You are really awesome,” wrote an Instagram person. “Aww… cute dance,” posted one other. “Wow, lots of love from India,” expressed a 3rd. “Loved it!!!! Nailed it,” shared a fourth.

Her who goes by the identify Luna Yogini on social media shared on her YouTube channel that she is a Korean who grew up in India. Though she is at the moment in Korea, she usually takes to social media to share numerous posts to showcase her love for India.

What are your ideas on Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee-related dance video?