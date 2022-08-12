Women take ‘Joota Churai’ ritual to another level, use a spinning wheel. Watch

Indian marriages are incomplete and not using a ‘Joota Churai’ ritual and most of us have witnessed it. While the females of the bride’s facet gang as much as steal the groom’s sneakers, the latter facet tries to thwart this try. The jovial ritual ends with the groom fulfilling the calls for of the bride’s feminine relations to get his sneakers again. And a video shared on-line captures simply the identical.

While most demand a hefty quantity in lieu of sneakers, the ladies within the video took the ‘Joota Churai’ ritual to a different degree by getting ready a spinning wheel. The wheel has eight choices starting from one lakh rupees, a diamond ring to 2 tickets to Australia and ask your bride. The spinning wheel even has a tag line ‘No cash, no honey’ and a hashtag #POOkeSIDeffects. The intelligent concept could even immediate you to make use of it subsequent time you get an opportunity to do ‘Joota Churai’.

The video was posted on Instagram by a digital content material creator named Poorvi Agarwal. “Shaadi is similar to #spinthewheel – pure luck by chance,” learn the caption posted alongside the video. She additionally tagged groom Siddharth Agarwal in her submit. The video opens to indicate Poorvi and her groom standing with a spinning wheel. The textual content insert on the video reads, “Joota Churai with a twist.” Someone then spins the wheel, and earlier than one may see the consequence, the bride’s facet mischievously rotates it. Towards the top, the wheel is seen spinning once more, and this time, the pointer stops at one lakh Indian rupees.

