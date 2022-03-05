X Factor star shares exciting baby news

The former actuality TV star is ‘stoked’ with the protected arrival of his ‘beautiful’ daughter – however the identify is below wraps.

Former actuality TV star Jason Owen has develop into a father for the primary time after his daughter was born within the early hours of Thursday morning.

The nation singer and X-Factor runner up, 28, was “stoked” to fulfill his new bundle of pleasure.

He mentioned the “beautiful” seven-pound child — whose identify has not but been publicly launched — and his spouse Bec had been each doing nicely after she gave start at 4.14am.

“It’s so amazing to welcome our little girl into the world, especially as we’d tried to have a baby for years,” Mr Owen instructed NCA NewsWire.

“We couldn’t be happier … It’s certainly been an emotional rollercoaster for us going through a first pregnancy given the challenges of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It was a shame to feel disconnected from both my wife and baby through the pregnancy as I wasn’t able to attend many appointments.

“Much of the excitement was taken away from us, although I know I’m certainly not the only first-time father to experience this.

“I can relate to any other nervous dad who also felt this way through the nine months but I’m thrilled that our baby is here safe and sound, and just perfect.”

Mr Owen defined the couple, who reside on the Central Coast in NSW, needed to take alternate routes to get to the hospital as a result of lots of the roads had been flooded because of the mass rain occasion lashing elements of the state.

Throughout the being pregnant, the Owen’s endured some horrifying ordeals which included Bec being concerned in a automotive accident just some months in the past.

Her automotive was rear ended by a rushing car that didn’t cease at a set of visitors lights and it left her with again and neck ache.

The couple had been additionally slammed by online trolls telling them they had been “selfish to breed in these times” of the Covid-19 pandemic once they introduced their being pregnant on Father’s Day final 12 months.

“It was shocking and distressing to both of us,” Mr Owen mentioned.

“Putting all that aside, we now have the most beautiful baby girl we could have asked for.

“We have received incredible messages of support and thank everyone very much for their well wishes.”

Mr Owen appeared on season 4 of the Seven Network’s hit program in 2012.

He was the runner as much as Samantha Jade.

Soon after this system ended, he launched his first album ‘Life Is A Highway’ which debuted at primary on the ARIA Country Chart and quantity 5 on the Australian National ARIA Chart.

Mr Owen not too long ago teamed with nation music artist James Blundell and lined Cat Steven’s 1970 hit ‘Father and Son’.

His newest album ‘Jason Owen Sings John Denver: The Acoustic Sessions’ was launched final 12 months.