Yadvinder Singh Guleria quits Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India after 2 decades

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday introduced that Yadvinder Singh Guleria has resigned from the place of Director Sales & Marketing. Guleria has been a part of HMSI for over 20 years and performed a important function.

Guleria was beforehand elevated to the Board of Directors within the 12 months 2020 and was accountable for Sales & Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics, Brand & Communication together with the brand new vertical of the premium motorbike enterprise. He was spearheading the latter section which got here into the corporate’s focus in the previous few years.

(Also Read: Honda patents ‘NX 500’ nameplate for mid-sized dual-purpose bike)

Guleria has been a part of the corporate ever for the reason that firm’s inception. As per a current be aware shared by the corporate, his departure from the agency is because of ‘personal reasons’. “Yadvinder Singh Guleria has been part of HMSI ever since its inception and has made a useful contribution in increasing and accelerating our enterprise whereas main a number of important capabilities within the firm. He has cited private causes for his determination, and we want him the easiest in his future endeavors,” mentioned Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI.

Meanwhile, the corporate is now shifting its focus to newer segments specifically electrical autos and flex fuel-based fashions. HMSI additionally just lately introduced that it will likely be introducing newer flex gasoline fashions within the nation and is routing plans for the introduction of the identical. HMSI has additionally beforehand showcased two of its flex fuel-based bikes in India.

First Published Date: