‘Yes, he would’: Sign Putin could nuke Ukraine

Putin’s erratic, deranged, “unhinged” and like a “cornered rat” – now this “dangerous moment” might change into much more scary.

When it involves Russian President Vladimir Putin, it’s time to anticipate the sudden. And that – main analysts say – applies to nuclear weapons.

They stated he couldn’t. Then they stated he wouldn’t. But he might and has. Repeatedly.

He’s already used a organic weapon: Weapons-grade nerve agent Novichok poisoned a defector and others in Salisbury, England.

He’s already used a nuclear weapon: Outspoken critic Alexander Litvinenko was dosed in London with radioactive plutonium, successfully turning him right into a “human dirty bomb”.

He’s utilizing the majority of his navy to invade a neighbouring nation. Now President Putin is threatening using nuclear weapons.

“Every time you think,’ No, he wouldn’t, would he?’ Well, yes, he would,” says Russia specialist and former US National Security Council advisor Fiona Hill. “And he wants us to know that, of course.”

But the prospect of “mutually assured destruction (MAD)” has held an uneasy peace for many years following the top of World War II.

Would Putin danger such an excessive end result?

“I’ve watched and listened to Putin for over 30 years. He has changed,” says former US ambassador to Russia and Stanford University professor Michael McFaul. “He sounds completely disconnected from reality. He sounds unhinged.”

But Putin doesn’t should be insane. Just determined.

And he’s already informed us what he thinks about being a “cornered rat”.

The mindset

President Putin grew up in a communal residence constructing in St Petersburg. It was a tough, powerful, crime and rodent-ridden neighbourhood.

Two many years in the past, Putin recalled a childhood incident that he stated had helped form his life.

“There, on that stair landing, I got a quick and lasting lesson in the meaning of the word ‘cornered’,” he wrote of himself in 2000.

“There were hordes of rats in the front entryway. My friends and I used to chase them around with sticks. Once I spotted a huge rat and pursued it down the hall until I drove it into a corner. It had nowhere to run. Suddenly it lashed around and threw itself at me. I was surprised and frightened. Now the rat was chasing me. It jumped across the landing and down the stairs. Luckily, I was a little faster and I managed to slam the door on its nose.”

Putin might now see himself as that cornered rat.

He’s a strongman. He can’t afford to seem weak.

The greatest gambit of his life is floundering. He is a global pariah. And his grip on managing the messages being consumed by his personal individuals is slipping.

“The question becomes, which is the bigger fear: The fear that he’ll look weak if he walks it back, or the fear that the situation for Russia will get much worse if he steps it up?” says New York University Russia professional Joshua Tucker. “That’s what makes this a dangerous moment.”

He has an extended method to again down.

Putin has tried to painting Ukraine as an illegitimate state.

He claims it all the time has been – and all the time might be – a part of the “Russian Empire”.

And repeatedly accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being a “genocidal neo-Nazi” merely doesn’t match with a person of Jewish heritage (who misplaced household in Nazi focus camps) who can be a native-born Russian speaker.

Strangely, Putin appears to imagine his personal propaganda. He has repeatedly urged the Ukrainian navy to grab energy – completely misunderstanding the nation’s hatred in the direction of Moscow.

Putin has had a very long time to encompass himself with sycophants.

Nobody dares speaks inconvenient truths in his earshot.

Politicians. Advisors. Media. All have been recirculating his propaganda for many years.

“For now, only one thing is clear: Putin prioritised his personal obsession above Russia’s interests,” writes European Council on Foreign Relations analyst Kadri Liik.

The risk

“Basically, what President Putin has said quite explicitly in recent days is that if anybody interferes in Ukraine, they will be met with a response that they’ve ‘never had in history’,” Hill informed Politico. “And he has put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert. So he’s making it very clear that nuclear is on the table.”

On February 21, President Putin addressed his nation in a televised speech. He introduced the invasion of the Donbas area of Ukraine. He didn’t inform his personal individuals the assault was a lot broader than that. But the above risk was a transparent risk in opposition to NATO nations – ought to they intrude.

Then, on February 27, after his preliminary invasion drive was blunted, he ordered his nuclear forces right into a “special mode of combat duty”. This activated a usually dormant nuclear command-and-control community.

UK-based worldwide affairs think-tank Chatham House analyst Dr Patricia Lewis warns this transfer is important.

“It is seen as a pathway for Russia to use its nuclear weapons in a first strike surprise attack,” she writes.

“This is a highly dangerous situation in which mixed messaging with the potential for misinterpretation could lead to decisions being made under false assumptions”

It’s a risk. It’s supposed to present Putin a ticket to behave freely in Ukraine.

And Putin has an extended historical past of following by together with his threats.

The factor about Putin is that if he has an instrument, he desires to make use of it. Why have it should you can’t?” says Hill. “It’s not that we should be intimidated and scared. That’s exactly what he wants us to be. We have to prepare for those contingencies and figure out what is it that we’re going to do to head them off.”

The man

What might drive a world chief extensively thought to be “savvy”, “smart”, and “strategic” in his considering to place the world getting ready to destruction?

Opinions differ.

“I wish I could share more, but for now, I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with Putin,” wrote Republican Florida senator and Senate Intelligence Committee chair Marco Rubio. “It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have five years ago”.

It is “clear he is truly divorced from reality. This is a tragedy,” writes Russian analyst Mark Galeotti.

Mad?

Deluded?

Is all of it simply one other of the previous KGB agent’s cynical ploys?

But there could also be one other motivating issue. His well being.

“Putin’s not looking so great. He’s been rather puffy-faced,” Hill informed Politico. “We know that he has complained about having back issues. Even if it’s not something worse than that, it could be that he’s taking high doses of steroids, or there may be something else. There seems to be an urgency for this that may also be driven by personal factors.”

President Putin is 69. The common life expectancy of a Russian male is simply 66 years.

And he’s displaying an inclination in the direction of emotional outbursts.

“Nravitsya, ne nravitsya — terpi moya krasavitsa,” President Putin stated after assembly French President Emmanuel Macron: “You may like it, you may not, but you’ll have to endure it, my beauty.”

It was a reference to lyrics from a necrophilic-rape punk music.

“This visceral emotion is unhealthy and extraordinarily dangerous because there are few checks and balances around Putin,” warns Hill.

The danger

Chatham House analyst Dr Lewis thinks the nuclear risk is severe.

But not the widely-feared all-out alternate of ballistic missiles.

At least, not at first.

Instead, Putin could also be tempted to make use of smaller “tactical” nuclear warheads in opposition to Ukraine as drastic proof of the truth of his risk.

Dr Lewis says the West would have an early indication of this being about to occur.

“Any movement to ready and deploy Russian nuclear weapons would be seen and monitored by US and others’ satellites, which can see through cloud cover and at night,” she writes.

These would then be loaded in bombers, artillery or warships.

Specific command-and-control networks must be activated.

That is the primary level of maximum escalation danger.

“NATO countries may decide to intervene to prevent launch by bombing storage sites and missile deployment sites in advance,” Dr Lewis warns.

The subsequent escalation danger comes after such a weapon is used.

“NATO countries would most likely respond on the grounds that the impact of nuclear weapons crosses borders,” she says.

This response doesn’t should be nuclear. It might contain a large-scale standard warfare.

“But both scenarios mean NATO being drawn into a major war with Russia, and so the advantage of deciding to hold back on nuclear retaliation – and communicating that response now – is that Putin cannot portray NATO as threatening Russia with nuclear weapons,” Dr Lewis provides.

“It is always possible – although assumed to be highly unlikely – that Putin may decide to launch a long-range ballistic missile attack against the US, but he knows – as do all his officials – that this would be the end of Russia.”

Jamie Seidel is a contract author | @JamieSeidel