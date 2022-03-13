Sports
Young gymnast Protistha Samanta selected for upcoming World Cups | More sports News – Times of India
AGARTALA: Young gymnast Protistha Samanta from West Bengal has been included in India’s six-member contingent which can take part within the upcoming World Cups in Egypt and Azerbaijan.
The 18-year-old, who had claimed a gold medal on the Khelo India Youth Games in ladies’s under-17 all-round inventive gymnastics occasions in Pune in 2019, will likely be competing on the World Cup starting at Cairo, Egypt from March 17 to twenty.
She may even take part on the Baku World Cup slated from March 29 to April 1.
Samanta has been coaching in Tripura beneath Bisweshar Nandi, the coach who had performed a key function in Olympian Dipa Karmakar‘s rise, for the final three years. For the previous one month, she has been coaching in Delhi beneath the watchful eye of Nandi.
“It is good news that Protistha is all set to showcase her skills at the world stage. She will take part in two events- bolting table and balancing beam. Even as such events are organized basically to gain exposure, she may win a medal in the prestigious competition,” Nandi instructed PTI on Sunday.
Gymnasts from 45 to 50 international locations are anticipated to take part within the World Cup.
The Indian contingent is scheduled to depart for Cairo on Monday.
The 18-year-old, who had claimed a gold medal on the Khelo India Youth Games in ladies’s under-17 all-round inventive gymnastics occasions in Pune in 2019, will likely be competing on the World Cup starting at Cairo, Egypt from March 17 to twenty.
She may even take part on the Baku World Cup slated from March 29 to April 1.
Samanta has been coaching in Tripura beneath Bisweshar Nandi, the coach who had performed a key function in Olympian Dipa Karmakar‘s rise, for the final three years. For the previous one month, she has been coaching in Delhi beneath the watchful eye of Nandi.
“It is good news that Protistha is all set to showcase her skills at the world stage. She will take part in two events- bolting table and balancing beam. Even as such events are organized basically to gain exposure, she may win a medal in the prestigious competition,” Nandi instructed PTI on Sunday.
Gymnasts from 45 to 50 international locations are anticipated to take part within the World Cup.
The Indian contingent is scheduled to depart for Cairo on Monday.