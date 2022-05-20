Young women used in love scam to trick elderly men out of €1 million

Young ladies had been utilized in a love rip-off to trick aged Italian males out of €1 million, say police.

The ladies could be employed as home staff in a bid to persuade lonely males in Calabria, southern Italy, to half with their cash.

They would usually enter right into a bodily relationship with their victims, who had been aged between 70 and 90 years previous, in accordance with Europol. Different scams had been used to get the lads to lend them cash, together with private well being issues or illness of a member of the family.

One sufferer misplaced almost €20,000, whereas one other suffered two coronary heart assaults after one of many ladies secretly administered him with Valium earlier than robbing his home.

The European police company Europol stated the prison organisation behind the rip-off has been dismantled, with 13 arrests made on Thursday.

The investigation concerned police from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Romania.

“The victims would transfer large sums to the women,” stated Europol in an announcement. “Just one of the victims lost almost €20,000 because of this trickery.

“Other members of the prison group would gather the cash after which wire it to Romania by way of totally different cash switch companies.

“The criminal assets were then laundered in Romania through investments in real estate, vehicles and gold.

“The investigation estimates that the prison gang managed to achieve greater than €1 million via this prison exercise.

“During the investigation, law enforcement identified 56 members of the criminal gang, with 16 of them being key actors in the scheme. Investigators localised a number of these suspects in Romania, Germany and links to the Netherlands.”