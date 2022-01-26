Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Blessed With Baby Boy | Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh and his spouse Hazel Keech have been blessed with a child boy. The former cricketer introduced the information on Thursday on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, the 2011 ODI World Cup winner thanked god and likewise wrote a small be aware for his followers, household and pals. “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world”, the cricketer’s submit stated.

“Love, Hazel and Yuvraj”, he additional added.

Here is the tweet:

Yuvraj’s submit was well-received by followers and members of the cricket fraternity, who cross their congratulated the couple.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, “Many congratulations brother. I’m sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi.”

Hazel additionally posted an equivalent submit on Instagram and up to date followers with the information.

Hazel’s submit additionally obtained loads of well-wishes from well-known celebrities.

Actress Pragya Kapoor wrote, “congratulations!!! What wonderful news @hazelkeechofficial @yuvisofficial”.

Meanwhile Ranvijay Singha reacted with a coronary heart emoji.

Yuvraj and Hazel had been married on November 30, 2016