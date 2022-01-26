Yuvraj Singh’s conversation with dad on post related to his newborn is adorable

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed a child boy a day in the past. He additionally took to Instagram to share the information with the world. Soon folks began sharing all types of posts congratulating the couple. Amid these, a reply by Yuvraj on his father Yograj Singh’s submit has now left folks with a smile. It exhibits a candy dialog between the duo.

“Grandfather, welcome you little champ. Love you kids,” he wrote and shared a picture. He additionally tagged Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech in his submit.

Here’s what he shared:

The former cricketer reacted to the submit in a candy manner and likewise acquired a reply from his dad. Take a have a look at their dialog:

The picture exhibits dialog between Yuvraj Singh and his dad.(Instagram/@yograjofficial)

Many shared coronary heart emoticons whereas reacting to their conversations. Just a few additionally congratulated them.

“To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” Yuvraj Singh wrote together with a purple coronary heart emoji whereas sharing the submit about his new child on Instagram.