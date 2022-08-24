Zomato delivery partner carries kids to work, viral video inspires netizens

Social media is a pool of varied human interest tales. Those are the tales that collect love and appreciation from individuals throughout the Internet. And one such story of a Zomato supply associate has been going viral on Instagram. A heartening video reveals the Zomato supply agent delivering meals whereas carrying his children together with him to work. An Instagram consumer, meals blogger, and photographer, Saurabh Panjwani, took to Instagram to share how this supply agent works to beat hardships.

The Instagram consumer who goes by the username @foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani is predicated in Hyderabad. He captured this heartwarming video whereas visiting Goa again in March. He shared this video on July 31 and shortly the video amassed greater than eight million views and over a million likes.

The clip reveals the supply man carrying his daughter and son with him to ship meals. Panjwani wrote in his caption, “I felt so inspiring seeing this, this Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything.”

Watch the video right here of the dad carrying his children to work:

While talking with Hindustan Times, Panjwani additionally shared extra about his interplay with the supply agent. He stated that the agent advised that he takes his children alongside to work as a result of his spouse works as a each day wage employee and sending the youngsters to the location isn’t protected.

Panjwani defined that although he took the video just a few mothes in the past, he not too long ago shared it after beginning his meals channel on Instagram. “I had posted the video later as a result of I began my meals channel a lot later within the month of May. One of my meals stories amassed the eye of individuals and I discovered it as a very good alternative to share this video on Instagram,” stated Panjwani.

“Even Zomato approached us concerning information on the delivery partner to extend him help,” he added. “Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner,” Zomato commented.

Various Instagram customers have been moved by this heartfelt video. Several individuals poured love and respect for the supply agent as they flooded the remark part with coronary heart emoticons. One of them commented, “bless this household. ” “Hardworking life. So unhappy, I’m very emotional,” wrote one other.